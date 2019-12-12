LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Louisville residents who rely on the city to collect garbage won't have to worry about extra trash piling up during holidays.
Members of Louisville Metro Council and Mayor Greg Fischer agreed Thursday on a plan to collect residential garbage, recycling and yard waste in the Urban Services District on four holidays, according to a news release from Fischer's office. The announcement, which arrived less than an hour before the final Metro Council meeting of 2019, reversed a policy implemented on Labor Day that established a "no collection-no delay" schedule.
Instead, Fischer's administration and Metro Council will split an estimated $70,000 for collection services during the three holidays in question: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Junior Day and Memorial Day. Residents in the Urban Services District will have the usual one-day delay, and the remainder of the week's collection schedule will be delayed by a day.
Public Works will supply $35,000 from its budget for the 2020 fiscal year to make the holiday collection possible, and Metro Council will cover the rest from its carryforward funds from the 2019 fiscal year, according to Fischer's office.
"Our tight budget for FY20 forced cuts in nearly every department, and Metro Government is still reviewing and adjusting to the impact of those cuts," Fischer said in a news release. "This is a good adjustment, given how important a community's cleanliness is in inspiring pride and neighborhood commitment. I am pleased that we were able to work an agreement with Metro Council to cover the costs."
"The Council is very happy to have worked with the administration to restore garbage collection to our citizens. Moving forward we know we will face new challenges in the next budget cycle without new revenue because of the state pension crisis," Metro Council President David James added in the news release. "I'd like to especially thank Councilman Brent Ackerson for helping to drive this discussion."
Louisville residents who rely on private collection services should consult the businesses about holiday collection schedules.
