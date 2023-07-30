LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students got into the school spirit in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday with a Back to School Block Party.
The event was held at the Newburg Park Gazebo on East Indian Trail. Community members enjoyed a backpack giveaway, hair braiding and hair cuts, a barbecue, music and other family-friendly activities.
The event was put on in hopes of uplifting the community.
"Supporting our youth, giving back to our community and also being present," said Andrea Johnson, an event organizer. "Being present and representation is key."
"We just came out to do something that everyone can enjoy," Tiara McKinney, an event organizer, said.
The group hopes to put on more events in the future.
