LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event in west Louisville got children ready for school while supporting young entrepreneurs.
The Louisville Youth Network and several community partners hosted a Back to School Bash on Friday.
Children and families gathered at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in west Louisville for an event that featured a youth business pop-up shop. More than 30 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 10 and 24 sold their products during the event.
"We all came together to make this possible because we want to make sure that our young people understand that we are willing to invest in them and their dreams, so this is huge," Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said.
School supplies and 1,000 backpacks were given away during the event.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.