LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of virtual learning, schools are trying to get families excited about going back to class.
Hardin County Schools held its "Back to School Fest" on Thursday, where hundreds of families at Central Hardin High School learned about what to expect this school year and also had a little fun.
Teachers say the goal was to bring the community together.
"After a long year of being at home, we want our kids to be excited that the new school year is upon us. So let's get ready, let's go," Jo Jaggers, a teacher at East Hardin Middle School, said.
During the event, families could get free spirit wear and sign up for prizes.
Booths were also set up for health services, mental health services and after-school activities.
Families could also find help for paying for school supplies during the event.
