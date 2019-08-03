LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There were multiple last-minute collections of school supplies this weekend as Jefferson County Public Schools and students around Kentuckiana prepare to begin the 2019-20 school year.
Shayna Anderson and her family hosted a back-to-school drive Saturday at the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club in honor of her brother Ralph Jeffries, who was shot and killed in November 2018 near Hikes Point.
Jeffries' family said it wasn’t until after his death they learned he would often buy school supplies and uniforms for children in the neighborhood.
"That is what made us get this idea of having a backpack giveaway," said Jeffries’ mother, Rhonda Young. "We made it more like a festival because we want the kids to enjoy themselves."
The event had plenty of food, music, face painting and games for the more than 200 people who attended. Young said the goal was to collect more than 100 backpacks and uniforms, and they reached that goal Saturday.
"My son was a great guy, so I don’t mind doing this," Young said. "I am picking up where he left, so I don’t mind doing this at all."
There was a similar festival atmosphere at a backpack drive in the Russell neighborhood as hundreds of people met Saturday at the Moore Temple Church of God in Christ.
The church took dozens of backpacks – many of them already filled with what students need for the new school year.
Pastor Curtis Guyton said the event helped unify west Louisville as kids get ready to head back to school.
"I believe this is the No. 1 place that we should be giving back to," Guyton said. "These are the ones that can’t afford it most of the time. These are the ones that really need it."
At the entrance to a Walmart in Clarksville, Indiana, Steve McCormick spent much of the day taking in supplies like pens, pencils and markers to help the Salvation Army's "Stuff the Bus" campaign.
"This is just the little stuff, and the little stuff is what we could really use a lot of," McCormick said.
Back at the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club, Frank Jeffries' family made a promise to those in attendance.
"Every year, this will happen," Young said. "This is the first annual, but there will be plenty more to come."
