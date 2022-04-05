LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boy band responsible for the songs that really made you feel something in the 90s is getting back on the road after having to cancel some shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, the Backstreet Boys will quit playing games with your heart and perform in Noblesville — near Indianapolis on July 10 and in Cincinnati on July 26.
Then closer to the fall, they'll make stops at Rupp Arena in Lexington on the Sept. 6 and at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sept. 8.
If you already have a ticket for that Rupp Arena show from the previously canceled concert, it will be honored during the new date.
To see the full tour list and purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.