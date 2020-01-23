LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Ball State University professor has apologized after he directed a university official to call campus police because a student refused to switch seats.
A video of the confrontation, which went viral on social media, shows campus police interrupting a Tuesday morning marketing class on the campus in Muncie, about an hour's drive northeast of Indianapolis. The clip shows the marketing professor, Shaheen Borna, explain to officers where he wants the student, and the student, Sultan Benson, telling police that he was not disruptive, with other students verifying his account.
Professor really called the cops on kid for not moving seats in the middle of class— Barstool Ball State (@BarstoolBallSt) January 21, 2020
(Via ig/branden__roberts) pic.twitter.com/6vpa6m3UCD
According to CNN, Benson, a senior, said that 30 minutes into the class, Borna asked him to move from a seat in the back of the room to one in the front.
Benson said he politely refused and explained that he already had everything set up on his desk, including his laptop plugged into a nearby outlet.
He said the exchange with the professor was calm, and he was caught off guard when Borna, who has taught at the school for more than 30 years, left the room to have a student worker call campus police.
Benson said other students were also in the back and weren't asked to move.
Benson, who is black, alleges the teacher, who is white, was targeting him because of his skin color.
The senior, who is expected to graduate in May, told the Ball State student newspaper that he was afraid during the incident.
“I’m from the south side of Chicago,” he told the Ball State Daily News. “I wasn’t supposed to make it to college if (I’m) being honest. I made it to college, and I got the police called on me for being in the classroom. It scared me to say the least. You don’t know what’s going to happen in that 20 seconds. If I hadn’t kept my composure, I could’ve been riddled with bullets, tased, beat down, handcuffed — there’s no telling.”
The university said Wednesday that officials are working to understand what happened and how they can improve.
According to the campus newspaper, Borna sent an email to Benson and the other students to apologize, saying he had "mishandled" the situation.
Benson said he's glad he stood his ground.
"Don't be afraid to speak your mind," he said. "Don't let anybody silence you."
