LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Ballard High School student has been arrested after school officials found a handgun in their car Friday.
“During a search this morning, we located a handgun in a student’s car,” Principal Jason Neuss wrote in a letter to families of Ballard students obtained by WDRB News. “The student has been charged with the incident and disciplined according to our policies and procedures.”
MetroSafe confirmed that an adult student was in custody early Friday, and Louisville Metro Police directed WDRB News to contact Jefferson County Public Schools because police only assisted in the situation.
JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp said the incident is still under investigation.
Prior to Friday's incident, JCPS had reported 14 disciplinary cases involving students possessing handguns through the first 47 days of the 2019-20 school year, as WDRB News reported this week. Superintendent Marty Pollio said that only one gun had been recovered inside a school in that period.
The district is on track to discipline more than 400 weapons cases this year. Such incidents spiked by 150% during the 2018-19 school year, when students were disciplined for possessing weapons 220 times.
