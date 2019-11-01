LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Ballard High School student was arrested Friday after school officials found a handgun in his car.
Alexander Collett, 18, faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon on school property. An arrest citation says school officials searched Collett's vehicle after they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana" from him and two other students after they came to school.
A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the car, according to the citation.
"During a search this morning, we located a handgun in a student’s car," Principal Jason Neuss wrote in a letter to families of Ballard students obtained by WDRB News. “The student has been charged with the incident and disciplined according to our policies and procedures.”
JCPS spokesman Daniel Kemp said the incident is still under investigation.
Collett is scheduled to be arraigned 9 a.m. Saturday.
Prior to Friday's incident, JCPS had reported 14 disciplinary cases involving students possessing handguns through the first 47 days of the 2019-20 school year, as WDRB News reported this week. Superintendent Marty Pollio said that only one gun had been recovered inside a school in that period.
The district is on track to discipline more than 400 weapons cases this year. Such incidents spiked by 150% during the 2018-19 school year, when students were disciplined for possessing weapons 220 times.
