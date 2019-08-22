LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard High School won't be hosting any home football games this season after it was discovered that some of the bleachers in the school's stadium were not structurally sound.
According to an Aug. 22 letter sent to parents by the school's principal, the bleachers in the home section will be removed and replaced.
"The process to fix this will take several months and we will not be able to host home football games this season," Principal Jason Neuss wrote. "When the project is complete, Ballard will have a brand new stadium that will last for many years to come."
The school said the field can still be used, and the bleachers in the visitor's section are structurally sound. Soccer and lacrosse teams will still have home games on the field, with spectators using only the visitor's section.
"Additionally, I understand many of our students purchased Bruin passes, which covers admission to all home games," Neuss wrote. "Rest assured we will still honor those passes for the games against CAL, Fern Creek, Trinity and Scott Co. More information on this will be forthcoming."
