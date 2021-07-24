LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A community mourned the death of Nylah Linear Saturday night, a 16-year-old who killed in a shooting Wednesday evening.
The event was all about friends, family, and the community honoring Nylah —a show of support for a family in mourning.
"I'm glad so many people loved her and she loved people. I didn't even realize how much losing her would break me, but I'm broken," said Candy Linear, Nylah's mother. "I'm never going to be okay. I'll never be okay but I want to thank you all."
A crowd of people packed into the corner of 41st and Market streets to pay respects to Nylah. Many came with pink and white balloons, some writing messages on them, paying tribute to the teen with a balloon release.
Linear says she had the event held at 8 p.m. on purpose, to signify the same time of day her daughter died.
It was an emotional night for her family to see so many come and take part.
For community members, the event marked yet another tragedy in their neighborhood.
A few hours after Nylah was killed another teenager, Michelle Moore, was killed in another shooting on the same street.
Some are calling for more action from community leaders to tackle the violence seen in the Shawnee neighborhood, saying its an "all hands on deck" problem.
"The village here is hurt, the village here is broken and we need help. We need help. Right now I'm crying out to the Louisville police department like 'Where are you? Can you please walk our streets? Can you please patrol our Streets, said Christina Johnson, who works with the JCPS trauma department.
"It's about how we can get together through this without violence but, again, I need to see the men and women in blue walking these streets."
LMPD says there have been no arrests made in Nylah or Michelle's case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
