LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Absentee ballot applications for this month’s primary are due June 15.
Despite changes in processes because of COVID-19, election officials said voters have options to make sure their votes count.
“We are getting them out as fast as we can in the order they came in,” said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for Jefferson County Board of Elections. “From the application process that we did to the portal to getting the ballots out, verifying signatures – this has been a lot of work with a lot of people doing it.
Patience is what Kentucky election officials are asking of residents as the already-pushed-back primary approaches June 23.
Registered voters have received a card in the mail with instructions for how to apply for a ballot.
Instead of applying through the mail, voters can register online via www.GoVoteKY.com.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said the site "will actually track their ballot envelopes the way we do FedEx or UPS packages. The voter can simply track their ballot see where it stands in the process."
To date, the Jefferson County Board of Elections says 90,288 people have applied, 57,253 ballots have been sent out, and nearly 14,000 have been returned.
If you want to vote in person, your only option is the Kentucky State Fairgrounds.
Even with one voting location, COVID-19 concerns and only a few dozen poll volunteers, Adams expects the turnout to be strong.
“I think we’re going to have a higher turnout in this election than we did four years ago,” he said.
Before then, election officials are working around the clock to make sure each envelope is labeled, each signature matches up.
Ghibaudy said he hopes traditional voting will be back before November.
“Because I don’t know if we could handle the presidential this way. It’d be tough, very tough,” he said.
On Friday the Jefferson County Board of Elections will release more details regarding in-person voting.
