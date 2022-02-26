LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Black woman-led nonprofit is getting major recognition and giving it as well.
Louisville organization Change Today, Change Tomorrow received a shoutout from The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah this week before it was honored during the A Team’s first Culture and Cocktails banquet at the Roots 101 African American Museum.
"There's not a lot of positive events and atmospheres lately in the city so I wanted to create that space where we can come together and celebrate,” said Ariel Tucker, CEO of The A Team.
There was food, music and Black-owned vendors offering their goods all throughout the night.
Change Today, Change Tomorrow used its platform to recognize the graduates of its six-month Fall 2021 Small Business Workshop.
“I’m just a piece of the village. As you can see it takes a village to raise a child, to grow a business,” said Tucker.
Black entrepreneurs have gathered at the @roots101AAM to celebrate business/last weekend of #BlackHistoryMonth. During the A Team’s Culture and Cocktails banquet @ChangeTMW also praised the graduates of its 6-month Fall 2021 Small Business Workshop. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/djbj6r7IEF— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) February 27, 2022
There were 14 graduates rewarded with $2,500 each to support their work.
Though Carolyn Brooks wasn’t on the list, she says highlighting her tea business, Carol’s Golden Touch Tea and reflecting on the experience was the best part of her night.
She said she loved “how us as Blacks are trying to rise up and go into entrepreneurship a little more.”
Christa Harris, Program Director of the Roots 101 African American Museum, was among the guest.
She said these kinds of events are important for small businesses to be more recognizable.
“I have to friends here,” said Harris. “I’m an artist and I’m supporting my artist friends, and it’s good see younger people doing things and seeing people my age and older in places of power.”
It’s Change Today, Change Tomorrow's mission to eradicate poverty by helping as many entrepreneurs as possible with their startups well after the end of Black History Month 2022.
“They support, network and offer plenty of resources,” said Tucker.
