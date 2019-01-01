LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first baby born in the new year is a girl -- but that's not the only "first" for her happy family.
Jennifer Achbarein came into the world at 12:18 a.m. on New Year's Day at Baptist East Hospital. Her dad says she's "perfect," weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
She's the youngest of three, but has two siblings waiting for her at home.
"It's my first girl," said Yurasn Achbarein, Jennifer's father. "I don't have any girls. So I got two boys. One is two years and the other is eight years."
He also says the girl's mother is doing just fine.
