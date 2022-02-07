LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tiny ambassadors are sending a big message at Baptist Health this month.

Newborns were doing their part to spread awareness about cardiovascular health for American Heart Month. Throughout the month of February, all babies born at Baptist locations in Louisville and La Grange in Kentucky, and in Floyd County in Indiana, will be given their own red hat.

Many of the hats are decorated with white hearts.

These hats have been handmade by volunteers. Knitting and crocheting hundreds of the tiny hats has become an annual tradition.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags