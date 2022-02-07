LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tiny ambassadors are sending a big message at Baptist Health this month.
Newborns were doing their part to spread awareness about cardiovascular health for American Heart Month. Throughout the month of February, all babies born at Baptist locations in Louisville and La Grange in Kentucky, and in Floyd County in Indiana, will be given their own red hat.
Many of the hats are decorated with white hearts.
These hats have been handmade by volunteers. Knitting and crocheting hundreds of the tiny hats has become an annual tradition.
Related stories:
- IMAGES | Norton NICU's tiniest patients dress up to celebrate Christmas
- Babies in the NICU at Baptist Health Louisville celebrate Thanksgiving with photos
- Babies dressed up for Halloween at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital NICU
- PHOTOS | UofL Health NICU babies get decked out for Halloween!
- PHOTOS l Baptist Health Louisville dresses up NICU babies for Easter Sunday
- Babies at Baptist Health Louisville receive Christmas stockings, hats
- IMAGES: U of L Hospital NICU babies ready for Santa!
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.