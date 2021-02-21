LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd says more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given out at its drive-thru clinic since December.
The first vaccine at the clinic was given on Dec. 17, 2020. The facility said to reach this milestone, a vaccine had to be administered every 2.08 minutes.
"I am just so proud of the entire team," Baptist Health Floyd President Mike Schroyer said.
The Baptist Health Floyd vaccine clinic is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eligible residents must register through the state website at ourshot.in.gov or call 1-866-211-9966.
