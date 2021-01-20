LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, is adding a second drive-thru line to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.
The expanded drive-thru clinic will be open Monday, Jan. 25, through Jan. 31.
The new line will be set up off the Green Valley Road hospital entrance and will help reduce potential traffic issues now that more people are getting vaccinated.
Right now, the vaccine is being administered inside the old ambulance bay off of State Street to health care workers, first responders and people age 70 or older.
The hospital said it plans to offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic through February, which is when the Floyd County Health Department will take the lead on distributing vaccinations. The health department is running a drive-thru vaccination site at IU Southeast, which is off Grant Line Road in New Albany.
An appointment is required at all Indiana vaccination sites.
To schedule an appointment if you're eligible, click here or call 211 (866-211-9966).
