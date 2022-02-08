LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd is getting some help to train sexual assault examiners.
The hospital's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program got a grant worth more than $9,400 to train four nurses.
Currently, three nurses are on call for every shift, so officials said adding four more is necessary.
Anytime someone comes to the ER because of a sexual assault, a nurse examiner is called to do a forensic medical exam. That nurse will then call police along with the Center for Women and Families.
The four nurses begin their training this week. In addition to handling cases at the Floyd County location, they will also service the new Baptist Health ER & Urgent Care facility currently under construction in Jeffersonville. That facility is expected to open this summer.
"It's exiting," Forensic Program Coordinator Misty Raney, RN, said in a statement. "We've got this new ER opening in the neighboring county. It's going to really help a lot. It's going to be so much easier for the patient. Our team has a good working relationship with law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor's office in Clark County."
