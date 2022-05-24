NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County commissioners are considering a county-owned ambulance service that would be managed by Baptist Health Floyd.
The hospital has submitted a proposal to manage four ambulances that would service the county. Two ambulances would be staffed around the clock, and the other two would be staffed 12 hours a day.
It would be a shift from the contracted service the county currently has with New Chapel EMS.
"I'm not satisfied with the status quo," Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said.
Schellenberger believes the county should take matters into its own hands by moving to the county owned service. The hospital's proposal guarantees lower response times and ambulance-tracking devices to help with dispatch. However, the cost is significantly higher than the county's contract with New Chapel.
Baptist Health's proposal would cost the county around $900,000 compared to its $280,000 current contract.
"What Baptist is bringing to the table is a great solution, but it still puts the county on the hook to purchase — and continue to purchase — new ambulances every five to six years when those things get cycled out," Commissioner Tim Kamer said.
Kamer believes the proposal is not financially responsible for the county. He believes negotiations to provide more money and additional resources to New Chapel EMS could be the best way forward.
"We just need to keep that relationship open, keep that contract adjusted, so that we can get more ambulances, keep our response times down, and if we need to track the units, let's get the GPS tracker on those things to check that box," Kamer said.
Despite only staffing two ambulances full-time and another for 12 hours a day, New Chapel has a fleet of 30 ambulances and often responds to more than three calls simultaneously. It's not clear if Baptist Floyd would have that capability.
"We do have reserved capacity here at New Chapel," New Chapel Division Chief Matt Owen said. "We do have men and women who are out doing non-emergency work that can be pulled for those emergencies when necessary."
Conversations will continue between county leaders for the next several months.
