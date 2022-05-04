LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Floyd's new set of wheels have taken their first trip.
The hospital's two ambulances passed state inspections on Wednesday.
The hospital facility recently purchased the two ambulances that will not respond to 911 calls. Instead, the ambulances will transport patients to other Baptist facilities, hospitals or to long-term care facilities.
Baptist officials anticipate patient transport needs will increase when its new hybrid health care facility opens in Jeffersonville.
