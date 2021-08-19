ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Hardin is treating more COVID-19 patients than it did at the peak of the winter surge of the pandemic.
According to the state, there are 91 total COVID-19 patients at the facility. Eighteen of the hospital's 20 Intensive Care Unit beds are occupied with COVID-19 patients.
"We're using high flow oxygen and ventilators at rates that we've really never seen before at this hospital," said John Godfrey, chief medical officer of Baptist Health Hardin.
About one-third of all patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, and most of them are unvaccinated.
"What's going on with COVID in our community is significantly straining our health care system," Godfrey said.
For some COVID-19 patients, the hospital trip was a wake-up call to get the vaccine.
"I thought I was smarter than everybody else and didn't need to take the vaccine," said Robert Wilkins, a COVID-19 patient at Baptist. "And I've given it to my family, my workers, my wife and possibly her workers as well."
Wilkins didn't get the vaccine and hopes his story will show others that the shot is needed. His message is one of many from patients, health care workers and others who are urging the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves to help cut back on increasing cases and hospitalizations.
"This vaccine reduces severity of illness, reduces hospitalizations, reduces ICU admissions, but most importantly, reduces deaths," said Dennis Johnson, president and CEO of Baptist Health Hardin.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.