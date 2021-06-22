LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health hosted a job fair Tuesday in hopes of filling more than 100 positions at its call center in Louisville.
Open interviews were held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and later in the day from 4-7 p.m. at Baptist Health's call center office on Commerce Crossings Drive in south Louisville.
At the call center, employees help patients schedule appointments, retrieve medical records and provide other services.
Organizers were concerned with how many people would attend, but more than 18 applicants showed up in the first 18 hours.
"There's definitely a shortage out there, so didn't know what to expect," supervisor Misty Malone said. "So definitely pleasantly surprised about this."
Applicants who are hired are eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus, along with benefits and paid time off.
To apply for positions at Baptist Health, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.