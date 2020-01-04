LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health hosted its first nursing expo on Saturday, bringing informative panels and opportunities to nursing students.
The expo was for students looking to learn more about professional development and job opportunities. It featured panel discussions, tours and training scenarios for students to gain firsthand experience. For many, the event provided a first look into what the life of a nurse is like inside of a hospital.
"Nationally, there's a nursing shortage," Director of Nursing Darla Meredith said. "These individuals have already made a commitment that that's the career path that they want to pursue. But sometimes they don't get to see what the life of a nurse is really like."
Students could also register to apply for open positions in the field.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.