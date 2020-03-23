LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To protect patients from COVID-19, Baptist Health is suspending most visitations at its hospitals and allowing only essential caregivers to accompany patients.
Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman described the decision as "a difficult but necessary step to help deal with this ever-changing situation."
The new policy, which has some exemptions and will affect all of the health system's hospitals and medical offices, will begin Tuesday.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to our patients and their loved ones, but we must keep patient and staff safety our top priority, " Colman said.
The exemptions include:
• A parent or guardian for patients under age 18
• A birthing partner for women in labor
• Clergy for end-of-life patients
• A visitor for hospice or end-of-life patients
• A caregiver for dependent patients who require assistance
The health system includes Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Floyd, in New Albany, Indiana.
At Baptist Health medical officials and outpatient facilities, a "single essential caregiver" will be allowed for a dependent adult who requires assistance, for end-of-life patients and for children under 18.
Before visitors are allowed to enter any facilities, they will be screened, which may include having their temperature taken, according to the news release.
Larry Gray, president of Baptist Health Louisville, said, “We encourage everyone to use their personal electronic devices to use virtual means such as FaceTime or Skype to communicate with their loved ones in the hospital."
The health system also has suspended elective screening exams and elective surgeries for 30 days beginning Monday, following a mandate from the governor. Urgent and emergency diagnostic exams will still be performed, according to the release.
Patients who are affected by the change will be contacted by the hospital or their physician office.
Norton Healthcare and UK HealthCare have implemented similar policies.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.