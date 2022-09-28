BAPTIST HEALTH JOB FAIR.jpeg

Baptist Health hosted a job fair at its call center office on Commerce Crossing Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center.

The healthcare organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees.

Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits.
 
The job fair will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
 
The location of the job fair is 5200 Commerce Crossings Drive.
 
Those hired may be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.
 
