LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Baptist Health is hosting a job fair Wednesday for its Louisville call center.
The healthcare organization is looking to hire more than 50 full-time employees.
Applicants selected for the position will have the opportunity to earn up to $22 an hour with benefits.
The job fair will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The location of the job fair is 5200 Commerce Crossings Drive.
Those hired may be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus.
