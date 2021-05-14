LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids ages 12 and up can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at Baptist Health Louisville and La Grange.
It's just days after the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents. More than 2,000 kids between the ages of 12 and 15 took part in a clinical trial. That trial showed the vaccine was 100% effective against infection.
"The infection tends to be milder in children and adolescents. However, it can cause some serious illness and effects so they are at risk and their family and friends are at risk," said Baptist Health La Grange Pharmacy director Angela Sandlin.
Baptist Health is strongly encouraging parents or guardians to schedule appointments for children online. For appointments, click here.
To date more than 154 million Americans, nearly 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 119 million are fully vaccinated. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.
The more people continue to get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop - and the harder it will be for the virus to mutate enough to escape vaccines. So everyone 12 and older is being encouraged to get vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.