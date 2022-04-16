LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Kentuckiana's newest residents are ready for Easter Sunday.
Newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) were decked in bunny ears and fluffy tails ahead of Easter Sunday.
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_1.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_9.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_8.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_7.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_6.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_5.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_4.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_3.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
Baptist_Health_Easter_Babies_2.jpg
(Courtesy of Baptist Health Louisville)
The babies were photographed with tulips and Easter eggs to ring in spring.
Ashley Dillman, a former NICU mom, took photos of the children for free. Dillman's daughter Madelyn was born premature in May 2020 and she spent 48 days in the NICU.
Babies at Baptist Health Louisville are dressed up for several holidays, including Halloween and American Heart Month.
