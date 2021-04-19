LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is making it easier to safely dispose of unused prescription drugs.
This Saturday, April 24, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and local law enforcement agencies will help collect any unused or unwanted medicines. CLICK HERE to find a collection site near you.
Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends. Baptist Health is offering another way to get rid of unused prescriptions: It's putting a drop box inside the pharmacy at Baptist Health Louisville.
And Baptist Health La Grange is offering curbside assistance to dispose of unneeded medications. Just call the pharmacy to let them know you're there.
Angela Sandlin, a pharmacist at Baptist Health, said people should take the time to safely discard unused drugs just sitting in the medicine cabinet.
"They can't hurt anyone if they're disposed of, and that also helps the environment," she said.
