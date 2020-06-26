LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville is taking additional measures to eliminate close interactions at its facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Baptist Louisville has placed over 1,000 clear barriers at reception desks, registration areas and screening stations to promote physical distancing between doctors and patients.
“The barriers serve as protection when patients and staff may need to be within 6 feet of each other to discuss personal health information," said Matt Snow, system assistant vice president for facility and sign services. "We want to protect our patients without sacrificing their privacy."
Baptist has also placed floor decals in 6-feet intervals around its facilities, in addition to screening everyone who enters.
Baptist Health is still restricting visitors to one parent or guardian for those under 18 and one person for a disabled, dependent or vulnerable patient. Baptist allows up to two family members with prior approval for end-of-life patients.
