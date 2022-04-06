LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is working to help people who have had COVID-19 deal with some of the long-lasting effects.
Doctors have been seeing an increase in cancer patients struggling with fatigue, cognitive issues and insomnia after contracting the virus, even in mild cases, according to a news release.
Dr. Mary Helen Davis, who leads Baptist's Cancer University — which educates patients, families, providers and caregivers about cancer treatment — said the spike in cancer patients having these problems came after the surge in cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
The Cancer University will host a virtual program on Wednesday, April 13, to talk about post-COVID fatigue, raise awareness about the issue and provide information about how to monitor for symptoms.
Davis said many patients "might not immediately make the connection between" the symptoms they're experiencing and having been infected with COVID-19. She also said, in cases she has seen locally, a patient's medical history could play a factor in whether or not they experience the same post-COVID effects.
While post-COVID fatigue treatment varies, Davis said it includes getting sleep under control, certain lifestyle changes and physical rehabilitation if needed, for some patients.
Registration is required for the Cancer University's free program about post-COVID fatigue. To register, click here or call (502) 897-8131. The 90-minute long discussion starts at 3 p.m. on April 13.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.