LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars from the federal government to provide help to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is giving Baptist nearly $875,000 for telehealth tools such as telemedicine carts, computers, remote monitoring equipment and more.
It will allow Baptist Health to expand its telehealth program at eight hospitals and connect physicians to coronavirus patients remotely.
