LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will soon take over a financially struggling ambulance service in Henry County, Kentucky.
Henry County EMS has been losing money for several years. According to Judge-Executive John Logan Brent, the cost of operating the county ambulance service has steadily risen in recent years to the point where it is now some $300,000 more expensive than it used to be.
"Property tax revenue is our primary source of revenue in the general fund. This past year we took in about $900,000 in property tax revenue," Brent said. "To take $300,000 of that and subsidize EMS service just cannot be done."
According to Brent, and Fiscal Court Magistrate Scott Bates, the rising costs are due in part to increased drug-related runs that often see no return profit.
"Those have just skyrocketed compared to what we used to have," Bates said on Wednesday.
In the past year, EMS has made more than 2,894 runs in Henry County. Of those, 343 were drug-related and 687 refused treatment, according to data provided by the county. Brent says that means about one third of ambulance runs are seeing no return at all.
WDRB reported two weeks ago that a new property tax of six cents per $100 of property value would be put into place. That new tax will help pay for Baptist Health to run the ambulance service.
Baptist will take over on Jan. 1.
