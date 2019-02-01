LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bar in Lexington is accused of over-serving a man who was behind the wheel in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.
Owners of the Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon at 1987 North Broadway were notified this week by the Lexington-Fayette County Alcoholic Beverage Control to be at a hearing on Feb. 19. WKYT reports that the bar is accused of serving Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown alcoholic beverages when he was already under the influence.
After Bailey left the bar, witnesses told police that he drove the wrong way on I-75 with a headlight out in the early morning hours of Jan. 6. Bailey's white pickup hit an SUV head-on. The fiery crash killed Bailey and a family of five from Michigan that was traveling home from a Florida vacation.
The coroner identified the victims as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.
The coroner says the autopsy tests showed Bailey had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.306 percent, which is nearly four times the legal drinking limit. In Kentucky, it is illegal to drive if your BAC is 0.08 percent or higher.
