LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar is passing out morning after pills for free.
It's happening at Trouble Bar in Germantown.
The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people in to educate them about the pill.
Health care company Julie is providing their emergency contraceptive pill to those who attend the event, in partnership with the bar and the Kentucky Health Justice Network.
In addition to the pill, they'll also be passing out other products to promote safe sex.
The co-founder of Julie said its mission is to provide options before someone may need access to an abortion, which has become more difficult in states like Kentucky since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in the summer of 2022.
"Particularly with Dobbs, and the overturn of Roe, emergency contraception really is the last resort before difficult, expensive, emotionally draining decisions have to be made," Amanda Morrison, co-founder and president of Julie, said. "And so Julie just wants to be a friend with you in the midst of all of that."
Abortions are illegal in Kentucky right now, and its future is up for debate with the state Supreme Court.
Louisville Right to Life said in a statement that it was "disappointed, but not surprised, to learn of the event."
"Plan B is nothing but trouble. Despite what Julie claims, levonorgestrel can cause an abortion by not allowing newly created life to attach to the uterine wall," the statement continued. "This event highlights the extent to which the pharmaceutical industry will go to retain its foothold in the abortion industry. Julie is profiting from the destruction of new life."
WDRB News also reached out to the Family Foundation to comment on the event, but have not yet heard back.
