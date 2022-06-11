LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The smell of barbeque was in the air in Shepherdsville for the second annual Bourbon, Brews and BBQ festival.
The event was held at Shepherdsville City Park.
It featured nearly 40 locally-owned businesses and vendors including breweries and a winery.
There was also bounce houses and corn-hole games. The barbeque was judged by the Shepherdsville Fire Department.
Proceeds for the event benefitted the Nephrotic Syndrome Foundation.
"I can barely hold it in," Ashley Felts, the event organizer, said. "Not only my friends and family, they are helping me, they are doing everything, really and just all these amazing people. It has been a blessing. It truly is to see so many people gather around."
Last year, more than 1,200 people attended the event. Organizers this year said there were more people in attendance on Saturday.
