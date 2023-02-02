LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop in downtown Louisville is on a mission to help the homeless - not with haircuts - but with shoes.
Big City Styles owner Julius Wilkerson said looking out the window of his shop on West Chestnut near Third Street he saw a need.
"I noticed people outside of the window who don’t have shoes and walk by with their shoes falling off their feet, and we just wanted to help," he said.
So the idea was born. Using a sign that reads “Need Shoes. They’re yours" and a table on the sidewalk, Wilkerson decided to collect shoes and leave them for anyone in need.
"I started bringing shoes down here sitting up one or two pair, and people started taking them. Next thing I know, clients started following suit, and here we are," Wilkerson explained.
The process is simple. Anyone can walk up to the table and leave a pair of shoes or even take a pair, but the impact goes far beyond that.
After 25 years in business, Wilkerson said this is his way of giving back. "With me being so blessed, I wanted to bless others." He adds, "I will just say God is good."
Big City Styles provides what Wilkerson said is a first-class experience for haircuts, clean shaves and even mani-pedis. He said he tries to keep all things positive.
The initiative has grown, since Wilkerson put out his first pair of shoes on Jan. 5.
"We all need help we all need help. I have given out over 50 pairs already. We are probably going to do another 50 pair this week," he said.
Wilkerson says the goal is just to make a difference step by step. "That’s what made me come downtown 25 years ago, so we could show that we are difference makers. We are different."
The effort to provide shoes to the homeless will continue, in fact, Wilkerson said at the top of his list is a larger table.
If you'd like to donate shoes or help in the effort, Big City Styles is located at 312 W. Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville.
