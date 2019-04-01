BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several bars in Bardstown have joined together in the hope of persuading city council to extend alcohol serving hours.
Right now, alcohol can be served in Bardstown until 1 a.m., but several bar owners are trying to convince council members that 2 a.m. would be better for them and the city.
"A lot of times, what we'll see is folks stay until 11:30, 12 o'clock, and then they'll make that trip down to Louisville so that they can get a little more extra time in," said Talbott Tavern bar mananger, Detra Haycraft.
Generally, bartenders call last call on weekend nights around 12:45 a.m., and that's when people start making plans to head elsewhere. Bar owners say they should stay right where they are.
"We have tourists from all over the country, and 1 o'clock is early to them," said Alison Land with Third Street Tap House. "It's full of energy. We've got locals. We've got tourists. We've got the young crowd."
Bar staff met with city council's public safety committee last week to the discuss the issue and received some push back with questions about additional trash and noise.
"They kind of want to put us on a trial run to see if those concerns they have with the trash, that their biggest concern, can we get ahead of that?" Haycraft said.
For now, council agreed to a 60-day trial run with the bars to see if they can mitigate any concerns about trash and noise ahead of proposing an ordinance to move back closing time to 2:00.
"Fortunately, the bars in town here all know each other. We all get along," Haycraft said. "We've come up with a plan, and it's all ready to be put in place."
Haycraft said they'll meet with council members in a few weeks for a progress reports of sorts.
