BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several bars in Bardstown have joined together int the hopes of persuading city council to extend alcohol serving hours.
Right now, alcohol can be served in Bardstown until 1 am but several bar owners are trying to convince council members that 2 am would be better for them and the city.
"A lot of times what we'll see folks stay until 11:30, 12 o'clock and then they'll make that trip down to Louisville so that they can get a little more extra time in," said Talbott Tavern bar mananger Deitra Haycraft.
Generally, on weekend nights bartenders call last call around 12:45 and that's when people start making plans to head elsewhere. Bar owners say they should stay right where they are.
"We have tourists from all over the country and one o'clock is early to them," said Alison Land with Third Street Tap Room. "It's full of energy, we've got locals, we've got tourists, we've got the young crowd."
Bar staff met with city council's public safety committee last week to the discuss the issue and received some push back with questions about additional trash and noise.
"They kind of want to put us on a trial run to see if those concerns they have with the trash, that their biggest concern, can we get ahead of that?" Haycraft said.
For now, council agreed to a sixty day trial run with the bars staying open with 2:00 to see if any issues pop up.
"Fortunately the bars in town here all know each other, we all get along," Haycraft said. "We've come up with a plan and it's already be put in place."
Haycraft says they'll meet with council members in a few weeks for a progress reports of sorts.
