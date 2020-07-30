LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about beating up on your big brother. Lesser known and less expensive 1792 Bourbon just racked up major awards at the International whiskey Competition.
1792 Bourbon is owned by Sazerac, the parent company of esteemed bourbon giants such as Pappy Van Winkle, Weller and Eagle Rare. That's a lot of big names in one family, but that didn't stop the youngest child from taking home the gold.
The 1792 Bourbon brand was created just 18 years ago, but keeps getting accolades for its bourbons produced at the Barton 1792 distillery in Bardstown.
1792 is the year Kentucky gained statehood. Now it stands for excellence in one of the state's most famous products.
The momentum started building late last year, when highly regarded whiskey guru Jim Murray picked 1792 Full Proof as the 2020 World whiskey of the Year. But that was one man's opinion.
Then came what's been called "the Olympics" for whiskey. The 11th Edition of the International Whisky Competition in Las Vegas: not one person's opinion, but rather, a panel of eight experts.
1792 Full Proof won Best Cask Strength Bourbon. 1792 Single Barrel won the Single Barrel category. Just for icing on the cake, 1792 12 year, the first 12 year released by the distillery, lost by two tenths of a point for Best Bourbon, to a well known Sazerac family member, Eagle Rare 10 year Old.
"We are an underrated bourbon and we are not as well known as some of these extraordinarily popular bourbons, but I think we are beginning to show what the whiskey geeks understand, and that is our bourbon tastes really good," said 1792 Master Distiller Danny Kahn. "The problem is that when, eight years ago, when we first started distilling this bourbon that we're tasting now, I don't think we knew bourbon was going to be as popular as it is. So that creates a problem. We don't have an excess of bourbon, we have a little less than we need or want."
While some of the Pappy Van Winkle and Weller bourbons can be impossible to find, and resold for hundreds of dollars, and even over $1,000, most of the 1792 bourbons fall between $30 to $60. But the award winners are also hard to find now -- a nice problem to have for a distillery that has made its workers and the city of Bardstown proud.
