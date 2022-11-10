LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new bourbon experience is in the works on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.
The Bardstown Bourbon Company plans to start construction later this month on a new consumer experience that will be located at 730 W. Main St. The company, founded in 2014, is currently located on a 100-acre farm in Bardstown.
Company officials said they're expanding to Louisville with the goal of informing and educating consumers about bourbon at the new location because its owners believe that's what most bourbon drinkers want.
"Modern consumers want to understand what they’re purchasing and what they’re putting in their body," said Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company. "We’re excited to bring some of that same kind of experience and education that we brought down in Bardstown because we know there’s a lot of people who come to Louisville who can’t make it out to our place."
Once it opens, anyone will be able to come in and learn about the distilling process. The company said the experience will highlight its strength in blending, aging and cocktails.
There will also be a full bar and bottle shop, and there will be special events throughout the year, including limited and rare bottle releases, intimate tastings and one-of-a-kind elevated experiences as well.
The company recently purchased the space on Main Street. Once its up and running will increase the company's distillation capacity to more than 10 million proof gallons annually.
The Louisville location is expected to open sometime in the summer of 2023.
