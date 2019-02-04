BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district will soon have a new way to check-in with students and their mental health.
Starting in the 2019-20 school year, Bardstown City Schools will be administering a survey nearly 1,800 students asking them about their social and emotional health.
“There’s a potential there that we will uncover things we did not know, and I think that is a very positive thing,” Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said.
Students in third grade through 12th grade will have the option to take the survey to gauge their well-being and address anything that is bothering them at home or school.
“It will also look at factors where a student might be at risk where we would learn about that and be able to intervene,” Clark said.
The district partnered with Terrace Metrics and will administer the survey up to three times a year. The students will each receive an ID number and be asked a series of questions about their life, school, if they have ever wanted to harm themselves or others, etc. A trained response team will then tabulate the results and notify the district if something appears alerting. Students can score at risk, sub-optimal, average or optimal.
The district is spending $6,300 a year for the surveys, which equals to about $3.50 per student, per year. Parents can opt to not have their children take the test.
“Some kids are scared to speak up, and maybe there are ways they can let their voice be heard without being bullied or singled out,” said Sheila Brock, who has two children in the district.
The feedback will not only give parents a better sense of how their child is doing at school but also give feedback in how the district is doing as a whole.
“That kind of information is also going to be very positive for us and is going to help us improve overall what we do for students,” Clark said.
The first of the three annual surveys will be administered starting in August or September.
