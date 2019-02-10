LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Increased security will greet students at Bardstown City Schools on Monday after an alleged online threat circulated social media.
Superintendent Ryan Clark sent a message to parents on Sunday alerting them of an alleged threat, but no details were given.
Clark said the juvenile responsible for the post has been located, but is not a student of Bardstown City Schools and does not live in the district. He said the threat turned out to not be credible.
Extra officers will still be on hand Monday morning to answer any questions students may have.
Clark also posted the statement on Facebook. You can read it in full below:
