LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Fire Department says its crews will be able to get to emergencies faster thanks to a new $1.5 million fire station.
Fire Chief Billy Mattingly said the new station, which sits off Highway 245 in the northeast part of Bardstown, Kentucky, will shave about six minutes off response times to places like Nelson County High School.
Taller fire trucks can also fit into the new station. The facility will also boast a state-of-the-art kitchen and at least six showers -- an extremely important feature to the two dozen full-time crew members. The crew's old station has just one shower.
Work on the new station should be completed by the end of the year.
