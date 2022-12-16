LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown boy was honored Friday for saving an 82-year-old woman's life after her face caught on fire.
Alistair Leger, 10, was at his neighbor Bobby Hall's house Dec. 3 when her oxygen tank caught on fire. Hall's face and neck then caught on fire.
"She was smoking a cigarette and she like dropped it on her breathing tube and it caught on fire," he said last week in an interview with WDRB News. "She was on fire, so I got all the fire out but I was really scared also."
Alistair said he ran to the kitchen to fill up cups and buckets to put out the fire before calling 911.
"Yeah I got the fire out but she's like, really a bunch of smoke. I don't want her to die," he said. "She's really nice, and I like watching movies with her."
Hall is still recovering after suffering from third-degree burns. Dispatchers said Alistair's bravery and quick-thinking likely saved Hall's life and her home.
On Friday, Bardstown Fire presented Leger with a plaque at Foster Heights Elementary School, where he's a student.
