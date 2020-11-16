LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to Kentucky's rise in COVID-19 cases, a Bardstown hospital is changing its visitor policy.
Flaget Memorial Hospital and all hospitals within the CHI Saint Joseph Healthcare system will be restricting visiting hours until further notice. Director of Operations at Flaget, Netta Nusz, said beginning Nov. 17, visiting hours will now be 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.
"No overnight visitors are going to be allowed at all," Nusz said. "That's a change for us here."
She said there is an exception for children. Anyone under 18 years old is allowed to have one parent or guardian with them.
"Visitors must wear a mask at all times, even in the patient's room when staff are present," Nusz said.
Visitors will also be screened when they enter the hospital. They will be asked questions about COVID-19 exposures and need to get a temperature check.
Nusz said the health care system feels that restricting visiting hours is the safest thing to do for patients and staff at this time.
"No one likes this," she said. "No one likes to be the bad guy, but we ask this just to keep everybody safe."
Nusz said Flaget has 36 acute patient beds. Of those, the hospital is averaging about 15-18 patients with COVID-19 each week. She has concerns that if people do gather for the holidays, the virus will spread further.
"We noticed we had an increase ourselves just since Halloween actually, when you could count when those exposures would've taken (place)," she said.
Nusz said hospital staff members have also been exposed to COVID-19 outside of work, and she's urging people in the community to follow guidelines, including wearing a mask.
"We've had several staff members that have had to quarantine because of community exposure, and those things do affect how we can take care of our patients," she said.
The new visiting restrictions begin Tuesday morning.
