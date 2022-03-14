LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man was arrested after police said they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, as well as other paraphernalia, in his home.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, 45-year-old Daniel Lindsey was arrested after officers searched his home on Poplar Flat Road on Friday.
Police said officers with the agency's narcotics unit had obtained a warrant to search the home. In addition to 105 pounds of marijuana, officers allegedly found 36 pounds of THC Dab butter, 9 pounds of THC edibles, 351 THC vape pens, mushrooms, six firearms, drug paraphernalia and more than $51,000 in cash.
Lindsey is charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
