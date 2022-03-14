Daniel Lindsey

Daniel Lindsey, 45, was arrested on Friday, March 11, 2022, after Bardstown police say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his home. (Source: Nelson County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown man was arrested after police said they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana, as well as other paraphernalia, in his home.

According to the Bardstown Police Department, 45-year-old Daniel Lindsey was arrested after officers searched his home on Poplar Flat Road on Friday.

Police said officers with the agency's narcotics unit had obtained a warrant to search the home. In addition to 105 pounds of marijuana, officers allegedly found 36 pounds of THC Dab butter, 9 pounds of THC edibles, 351 THC vape pens, mushrooms, six firearms, drug paraphernalia and more than $51,000 in cash.

Lindsey is charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.

Paraphernalia allegedly seized from home of Daniel Lindsey, of Bardstown, on March 11, 2022

Paraphernalia allegedly seized from home of Daniel Lindsey, of Bardstown, on March 11, 2022. (Source: Bardstown Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.