BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was no different than any other pizza delivery that Stephen Greenwell had been on, or so he thought.
On Sunday, Feb. 3, a simple order was placed: large pizza and a side of breadsticks. The total was less than $20. Greenwell headed out the door to deliver the pie.
What Greenwell didn't know is that Nelson Christian Church Pastor Mark Jones was preaching a message on generosity and planned to be quite generous to a certain pizza delivery man at the end of that sermon.
"I wanted to do something that people would remember," Jones said. "I told them, 'On Sunday, you're going to forget my sermon, but you'll never forget what we're going to do today.'"
For weeks, Jones told his congregation they'd regret not bringing cash and change with them on that particular Sunday. He never specified the reason for that until that Sunday came.
"We passed the offering plates and told everybody that any loose cash in the offering plate is going to be part of our tip," he said. "It ended up being about $720."
That would be the tip for the delivery man who would walk through the doors in just minutes.
Greenwell, single father of two young girls, peaked into the sanctuary and was quickly spotted, then called to the pulpit. That's when Jones handed him a heart shaped box that contained a tip of over $700.
"What a blessing to him," Jones said. "Here the guy is, working a weekend job, maybe working a couple jobs and doing his best. We felt like this could be something that would really be a boost for him."
That's generosity, Jones said. It's the sermon he was giving, and he wanted his congregation to embody that spirit. They did just that.
"Generosity builds bridges," Jones said.
When Greenwell returned to work, his boss, location manager Gina Clark, said he was overwhelmed with joy. Immediately, according to Clark, he shouted "Lunch is on me!"
"His mouth just fell open. He bought us all lunch. He was so excited," Clark said. "He couldn't believe it."
Jones said he hopes the act of kindness will be contagious to the community and teach all of us that even a blessing like this extends far beyond money.
