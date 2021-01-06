LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department is trying to cut down on crime in the community with two parking spots in its parking lot.
The parking spots are being used as a designated meet-up area that's well lit and under video surveillance. The meet-up area is for people to use for internet purchases, child exchanges and similar situations.
"It's one of those things -- hopefully nothing ever happens, but we will have the footage if it does," said Joe Seelye, assistant chief of the Bardstown Police Department. "I would like it personally myself, being a police officer. If a member of my family, having an option to go to a police department parking lot to make a transaction. Because it happens a lot these days, myself included. I've bought things off Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist."
Police say they've had good feedback from the community and would suggest it for other cities and towns.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.