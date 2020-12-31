LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the Bardstown Police Department's newest additions is really sniffing out crime in the city.
The agency took time to brag about Willett the K-9 on Facebook on Wednesday morning. Willett has been with the department's narcotics team since August, and based on some of the images the department has posted, he's been working hard.
Pictures show Willett helped police collect a lot of cash, drugs and guns in just a few months.
The department said he's played a huge role in cleaning up the streets of Bardstown.
