LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9s.
On Friday afternoon, the agency announced the death of Police K-9 Willett.
"Willett passed away over the weekend due to a medical condition" that surgery "was not able to resolve," the agency stated in a Facebook post. "He was a vital member of our narcotics team and aided our officers during narcotics investigations. He will be deeply missed."
Willett passed away on Saturday.
